WATCH: Mouse shocks millions by cleaning up man's shed, and it's all caught on camera

Retiree noticed his items were being moved during the night

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2024 at 8:19pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A mighty mouse is making sure a man’s workspace is as organized as possible.

Rodney Holbrook, 75, a retired mail carrier, noticed some things were changing position in his shed from day to day.

The Wales resident told the Animal News Agency that a mouse has been tidying up his space for about two months now.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×