WATCH: Mouse shocks millions by cleaning up man's shed, and it's all caught on camera

A mighty mouse is making sure a man's workspace is as organized as possible.

Rodney Holbrook, 75, a retired mail carrier, noticed some things were changing position in his shed from day to day.

When the sun goes down, one mouse comes out of hiding. It scurries onto a table inside the shed of 75-year-old Rodney Holbrook, and begins to tidy. This mouse is small, but it is mighty. It picks up nails, cable ties — even a screwdriver — with its tiny mouth and puts them away.… pic.twitter.com/2qDLfsmQol — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2024

The Wales resident told the Animal News Agency that a mouse has been tidying up his space for about two months now.

