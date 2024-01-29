A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Network apologizes after anchor compares idea of relocating Gazans to Holocaust

'This is pure anti-Semitism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 8:33pm
Sky News anchor Belle Donati interviews Israel Likud Knesset Member Danny Danon on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Sky News issued an on-air apology late Friday following an interview with Likud MK Danny Danon in which the interviewer likened his comments in support of voluntary relocation of Gazans amid the war to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

During the interview on Friday, Danon was discussing an idea he had outlined in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece he co-authored in November, urging “countries around the world to accept limited numbers of Gazan families who have expressed a desire to relocate.”

The host, Belle Donati, claimed that he had “suggested the ethnic cleansing of some of Gaza’s population,” to which he clarified that he was speaking only of “voluntary emigration.”

Read the full story ›

