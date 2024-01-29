WATCH: Network apologizes after anchor compares idea of relocating Gazans to Holocaust

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Sky News issued an on-air apology late Friday following an interview with Likud MK Danny Danon in which the interviewer likened his comments in support of voluntary relocation of Gazans amid the war to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

This insolent interviewer from @SkyNews disgracefully drew comparisons between the situation in Gaza and the Holocaust. Shame on her pic.twitter.com/GyhkL2W1co — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 26, 2024

During the interview on Friday, Danon was discussing an idea he had outlined in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece he co-authored in November, urging “countries around the world to accept limited numbers of Gazan families who have expressed a desire to relocate.”

A statement from Sky News pic.twitter.com/XTQZnTcp31 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 26, 2024

The host, Belle Donati, claimed that he had “suggested the ethnic cleansing of some of Gaza’s population,” to which he clarified that he was speaking only of “voluntary emigration.”

