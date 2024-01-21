A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Nikki Haley scolds crowd for booing climate protesters

'What we need to do is do it in a sensible way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024 at 9:31am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Climate protesters disrupt a Nikki Haley campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Video screenshot)

Climate protesters disrupt a Nikki Haley campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Video screenshot)

By Robert Schmad
Daily Caller News Foundation

A group of climate protesters interrupted a Nikki Haley campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday night, prompting the former South Carolina governor to scold attendees for booing the activists, Politico reported.

Multiple young protesters disrupted a Haley campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, holding up signs that read “Haley: Climate Criminal” and chanting “climate criminal,” according to a video of the incident. Haley told her supporters not to boo the protesters, who were escorted out, Politico reported.

TRENDING: Nikki's baggage

“My husband and other military men and women sacrifice for us every day for her to be able to do that,” she told the crowd, according to Politico.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Haley showed some sympathy to the climate protesters later in the event, Politico reported.

“We’re all worried about the environment, too,” she said, according to the outlet. “We all want clean air. We all want clean water. We all want a world that we can have our kids and our grandkids grow up. That’s not up for debate.”

Is Nikki Haley a 'Republican in Name Only'?

“What we need to do is do it in a sensible way,” she continued. “First, call out India and China for the big polluters that they are. They are the ones that have to start cutting our emissions if we ever plan on doing something that’s really going to save the environment.”

Former President Donald Trump at a New Hampshire rally on Saturday said that “radical left Democrats” are supporting Haley “because they know she’s very easy to beat.”

Stand For America Fund, a pro-Haley super PAC that has emerged as one of the biggest spenders in the 2024 Republican primary, accepted a $250,000 donor from Jeffery Epstein-linked Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman. Haley’s New Hampshire state director, Tyler Clark, also lobbied for the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Democrat-aligned dark money group, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Haley campaign directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the former governor’s remarks instructing the crowd not to boo the climate protesters.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden DHS asking Border Patrol to record 'altercations' with Texas law enforcement
'Hasn't denied the allegation': Reporter breaks down latest in Fani Willis saga
Journalist who tried to cancel unvaxxed tennis star collapses and dies suddenly
Ex-GOP presidential candidate makes endorsement days before New Hampshire primary
Surprise! Global elites setting their sights on a new target
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×