A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wiping away tears, Joel Osteen announces his church paid off $100 million loan

'I thought, God, our bank is not our source. You are our source'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024 at 7:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joel Osteen (Screenshot courtesy Lakewood Church)

Victoria and Joel Osteen (Video screenshot courtesy Lakewood Church)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Thanks to their faithful giving, an emotional Joel Osteen announced to members of his megachurch in Houston, Texas, that they have finally paid off a $100 million loan from Bank of America they had been servicing for some 20 years.

“My big announcement today is that [as of] December 31st of last year, we have officially paid off the $100 million loan,” the Lakewood Church leader declared Sunday with his wife, Victoria, by his side.

TRENDING: DeSantis' 'participation trophy' – why good people don't run for office

The announcement followed an emotional walk down memory lane for the pastor as he teared up several times, recalling how the church came to own the former sports arena previously known as the Compaq Center, and transformed it into the massive church that welcomes approximately 45,000 adults to services each week.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jig is up: Reporter describes election expert breaking into voting machine
New Hampshire Trump voters 'with him until end,' indictments be damned
'[Bleep] yeah!' Chatbot starts swearing, calls itself 'worst delivery service'
Man and woman accused of toppling radio station tower to steal $100 in copper
Ex-sniper confirms mass visions of Jesus in Gaza, says thousands of Muslims will come to Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×