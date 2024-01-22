Wiping away tears, Joel Osteen announces his church paid off $100 million loan

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Thanks to their faithful giving, an emotional Joel Osteen announced to members of his megachurch in Houston, Texas, that they have finally paid off a $100 million loan from Bank of America they had been servicing for some 20 years.

“My big announcement today is that [as of] December 31st of last year, we have officially paid off the $100 million loan,” the Lakewood Church leader declared Sunday with his wife, Victoria, by his side.

I find this disgusting. Think about what that money could do for homeless or even just hungry kids in Houston alone. Selfish and he wouldn’t bother opening up the church to flood victimsJoel Osteen announces Lakewood Church paid off $100M debt | Church https://t.co/mn92z6RiGZ — Priority Matrix (@mcupps) January 19, 2024

TRENDING: DeSantis' 'participation trophy' – why good people don't run for office

The announcement followed an emotional walk down memory lane for the pastor as he teared up several times, recalling how the church came to own the former sports arena previously known as the Compaq Center, and transformed it into the massive church that welcomes approximately 45,000 adults to services each week.

Read the full story ›