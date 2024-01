THEIR GOVERNMENT AT WORK

(DAILY MAIL) -- A pagan is to address the Scottish parliament in a historic day for druids, witches and shamans.

In a major step towards more mainstream recognition for paganism, a druid ­will deliver Time for Reflection in the chamber.

Reverend Linda Haggerstone is set to give the four-minute address which opens the weekly business on Tuesdays.

