Woman leaves date in the dust after he tries to bamboozle her into babysitting kids

'I don't know what the hell I was invited out to'

WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 8:43pm
(Image by Mike from Pixabay)



(FOX NEWS) -- An Alabama grandma in her 50s bailed on her dinner date, who promised her a good time, only to try and swindle a freebie out of the deal. She said she was "mad as can be" about her latest experience on the single scene.

The grandma, who goes by "Dolly Day" on TikTok, regularly speaks about what it's like being middle-aged and searching for love to her 350,000 followers. The video of her confusion about her latest date gone wrong garnered 1 million views on TikTok.

"He said, 'I'll show you a good time. We'll go get a bite to eat.' I said, ‘Okay,'" Dolly said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







