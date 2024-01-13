Woman pleads guilty to gruesome murder of teen, death of unborn baby

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

An Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection to the violent death of 19-year-old pregnant Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her baby, who was cut out of her womb during her killing in 2019. Desiree Figueroa, 29, and her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, allegedly carried out the horrific act together.

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of first-degree murder, according to Cook County court records and CBS News. Desiree agreed to testify against her mother in a plea deal exchange for a 30-year sentence. The pair is facing charges of murder as well as kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide in the deaths of Ochoa-Lopez and her infant son, Yovanny Lopez.

TRENDING: Daytime TV star insists Trump will put people in 'camps'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Very sad news to share: Marlen Ochoa's baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, has passed away. A family spokesperson says, "He passed away this Friday… from his severe brain injury. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time."@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Yj23YNEsaF — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) June 14, 2019

According to police, shortly after Clarisa’s adult son died of natural causes, she announced to her family that she was pregnant. She wasn’t, but she spent months planning how she would find a newborn to pass off as her own and tell her boyfriend the child was his. She shared an ultrasound and photos of a baby’s nursery on her Facebook page and then in March 2019, she and Ochoa-Lopez began speaking in a Facebook group for pregnant women.

In April, Ochoa-Lopez went to Clarisa’s home and left unharmed. But three weeks later, she returned after Clarisa offered her free baby clothes. As Desiree showed Ochoa-Lopez photos of her deceased brother in order to distract her, Clarisa came up from behind Ochoa-Lopez and strangled her with a cord. She was nine months pregnant at the time.

Is the murderer mentally ill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (1 Votes) 80% (4 Votes)

Prosecutors say that once the pair believed Ochoa-Lopez to be dead, Clarisa began to cut the baby from her womb with a butcher knife. After removing the baby, the mother and daughter wrapped Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a blanket, put it in a plastic bag, and dragged it to an outside garbage can.

Later that same day, Clarisa called 911 for help, stating that her newborn was not breathing. First responders found the baby blue and brought him to a hospital, claiming he was her son. It took three weeks for the baby’s true identity to be revealed after police began investigating Ochoa-Lopez’s disappearance. Yovanny had suffered a severe brain injury and died two months later in his father’s arms.

Clarisa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice for his part in helping to cover up the murders. He cleaned up the murder scene and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was given a credit of three years and eight months, and has since been released.

Research published in 2021, in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology revealed that the leading cause of death among pregnant women is homicide. The study found that homicide during pregnancy “exceeded all the leading causes of maternal mortality.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!