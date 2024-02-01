WATCH: Woman who pulled pants down on plane to pee in aisle faces serious charges

(MIAMI HERALD) -- A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after she was accused of yelling at a flight crew and passengers and threatening to pee in the aisle of a Frontier flight from Florida.

The 60-year-old passenger was charged with interference with flight crew members, simple assault and indecent exposure stemming from a flight from Orlando to Philadelphia in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced in a Jan. 30 news release.

TRENDING: Biden rolling out stove regulation after insisting gas-stove ban is a 'myth'

An attorney representing the passenger could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the full story ›