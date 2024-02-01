A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Scandals U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Woman who pulled pants down on plane to pee in aisle faces serious charges

Possible 21 years and three months in prison, along with a $355,000 fine if convicted

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:24pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

(MIAMI HERALD) -- A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after she was accused of yelling at a flight crew and passengers and threatening to pee in the aisle of a Frontier flight from Florida.

The 60-year-old passenger was charged with interference with flight crew members, simple assault and indecent exposure stemming from a flight from Orlando to Philadelphia in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced in a Jan. 30 news release.

TRENDING: Biden rolling out stove regulation after insisting gas-stove ban is a 'myth'

An attorney representing the passenger could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Incredible maps reveal where different types of music are felt in your body
WATCH: Woman who pulled pants down on plane to pee in aisle faces serious charges
Bud Light partners with conservative-leaning comedian after company's fall from grace
HGTV host gives his side of 9-1-1 call that ended marriage to Christina Hall
Released hostage, 15, says she acted as mother to her younger sister in captivity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×