Woman stoned on pot receives community service after stabbing date over 100 times

Suffered cannabis-induced psychotic disorder

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:17pm
(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A California woman who stabbed her date to death while high on marijuana has been sentenced to just community service and probation.

On May 27th of 2018, Thousand Oaks resident Bryn Spejcher, 32, went to the apartment of her date, Chad O’Melia, 26, whom she’d been seeing for about two weeks. There the two smoked marijuana, at which point Spejcher allegedly suffered a psychotic break known as cannabis-induced psychotic disorder.

“During that psychotic break, she stabbed O’Melia [108] times [with different knives], eventually killing him. She also stabbed herself repeatedly,” according to local station KTLA.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman stoned on pot receives community service after stabbing date over 100 times
