(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A California woman who stabbed her date to death while high on marijuana has been sentenced to just community service and probation.

On May 27th of 2018, Thousand Oaks resident Bryn Spejcher, 32, went to the apartment of her date, Chad O’Melia, 26, whom she’d been seeing for about two weeks. There the two smoked marijuana, at which point Spejcher allegedly suffered a psychotic break known as cannabis-induced psychotic disorder.

“During that psychotic break, she stabbed O’Melia [108] times [with different knives], eventually killing him. She also stabbed herself repeatedly,” according to local station KTLA.

