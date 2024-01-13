Woman survives 5 days in mangled truck after plummeting 250 feet into canyon

(THE BLAZE) – A woman spent four nights trapped in a car wreck after she drove into a canyon in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer.

The unnamed driver was traveling near Mount Baldy, California, on a winding road outside Los Angeles. She swerved to avoid hitting a deer and fell 250 feet onto the embankment, leaving her pickup truck crushed in a field of brush.

The woman reportedly broke her ankle, CNN reported, and survived freezing temperatures by using blankets and supplies in her car. She also reportedly set up bowls in her truck to catch rainwater.

