Woman vandalizes pregnancy resource center, then sues it

A woman accused of vandalizing a New York pregnancy resource center (PRC) is now suing the center for what she claims is “medical malpractice.”

Hannah Kamke was arrested in March for spray painting the word “Liars” on a sign at the CompassCare PRC in Buffalo, New York. Federal officials later decided against charging Kamke with a FACE Act violation, though PRC vandals elsewhere have received FACE charges for similar crimes. In October, CompassCare filed its own FACE Act lawsuit against Kamke. It was only after this lawsuit was filed that Kamke decided to come forward with the claim that she spraypainted the word “Liars” in response to what she says was medical mismanagement on the part of the PRC.

According to the Christian Post, Kamke alleges that she visited CompassCare after believing she was pregnant, as she hoped to receive an abortion. After she arrived at her appointment, she saw paperwork that stated “CompassCare does not perform or refer for abortion.” Kamke says a nurse gave her information about abortion pill reversal and told her “individuals who obtained abortions were more likely to be sexually promiscuous and, therefore, more likely to get STDs.” The nurse also asked Kamke to pray with her, which Kamke says was “proselytizing.” The lawsuit alleges that a CompassCare worker told Kamke she was pregnant by a “miracle,” though two separate pregnancy tests verified there was no pregnancy.

Kamke defends her vandalism, saying it was “based solely on her own personal experience as a care-seeker at CompassCare, which caused her anger, frustration, and emotional trauma.”

“What made CompassCare ‘liars’ in her view was that its employees had told her she was pregnant through a ‘miracle’ when she was not and that in every step of her interactions with CompassCare, CompassCare had misled her about the nature of the organization and the services it provided,” the suit alleges. “Ms. Kamke felt violated and betrayed by CompassCare and its employees to whom she had gone for unbiased assistance in a vulnerable time in her life.”

CompassCare CEO James Harden refutes Kamke’s claims, noting that much of Kamke’s lawsuit is a regurgitation of common pro-abortion talking points, and pointing out the irony that she came forward with her story only after a lawsuit was filed against her.

“Kamke’s allegations are outlandish and totally outside CompassCare’s strict protocols and procedures. If they are so concerned about lying, I would call Kamke and her lawyers to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that her statements are true. The only reason lawyers would draft a 55-page lawsuit that reads like a ‘C-’ college Freshman/GPT essay is if they have been given assurances that the blue state in which they reside will not disbar them,” he said.

“I look forward to trying this case in the court of public opinion,” Harden added. “How could it be that Kamke’s attorneys are so politically pitch-perfect when it comes to the pro-abortion allegations leveled against pro-life pregnancy centers? It would appear as if pro-abortion politicians and attorneys are using attacks on pro-life groups in an effort to undermine the rule of law.”

