Woman withdraws from dating scene after scorned lover crashes night with bombshell

(FOX NEWS) -- An Atlanta woman said that she will "no longer be partaking in the dating scene" after her first date with a man she met, and thought was single, went horribly wrong when his significant other used location services to catch his partner in the act.

A TikTok influencer named Ashton (@realashtonb) described a date she went on with a guy she met at the mall.

"I went on a date in Atlanta, and the guy who I wanted to date with his boyfriend showed up at the restaurant while we were on our date," Ashton said in a viral TikTok that has garnered more than 5 million views.

