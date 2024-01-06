A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wood washed up on beach believed to be from 19th century ship

'Most likely a deck timber with some other parts attached to it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 6, 2024 at 11:01am
(UPI) – Maryland State Parks officials said an unusual piece of driftwood that washed up on a state park beach was identified as a deck timber from a 19th century ship.

Officials wrote in a Facebook post that the 14.5-foot piece of timber washed up at Assateague State Park in December and Maryland Historic Trust experts were consulted to try to determine what it was.

"It appears that this timber is from the mid-to-late 1800s and is mostly-likely a deck timber with some other parts attached to it," the post said.

