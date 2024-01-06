Wood washed up on beach believed to be from 19th century ship

(UPI) – Maryland State Parks officials said an unusual piece of driftwood that washed up on a state park beach was identified as a deck timber from a 19th century ship.

Officials wrote in a Facebook post that the 14.5-foot piece of timber washed up at Assateague State Park in December and Maryland Historic Trust experts were consulted to try to determine what it was.

"It appears that this timber is from the mid-to-late 1800s and is mostly-likely a deck timber with some other parts attached to it," the post said.

