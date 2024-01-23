Work for WND! We're seeking a news editor and freelance reporters

Do you love writing news and reporting the truth accurately?

Can you not stomach the blatant and destructive bias of the national news pretenders?

Then come work for WND!

The fiercely independent news giant is expanding its news department and has several openings. Specifically, WND is seeking a news editor as well as freelance news reporters.

TRENDING: WATCH: Born via surrogacy, woman blasts it for being 'cruel'

Here are the details.

WND.com seeks a skilled news editor with online experience.

Regarding job description, applicants must:

Have unsurpassed proficiency in and command of the English language

Be able to write compelling news stories and headlines quickly

Be able to edit one's own stories as well as stories and commentaries written by others

Post news stories online with WordPress

Be aware of major news in America and worldwide, being familiar with content of other news sites

Be able to rewrite news found in other news sources in an expedited manner

Have an entrepreneurial spirit to find compelling news stories on one's own, without having to be assigned

Be able to write compelling news stories when assigned

Pursue and interview newsmakers

Be familiar with posting news on social media

Be familiar with posting video online

Be proficient in using word-processing programs such as MS Word, Notepad and/or Apple Textpad

Be able to work any day of the week, with flexible hours

***

WND.com seeks skilled freelance news reporters.

Regarding job description, applicants must:

Have unsurpassed proficiency in and command of the English language

Be able to write compelling news stories and headlines quickly

Be able to edit one's own stories

Be aware of major news in America and worldwide, being familiar with content of other news sites

Have an entrepreneurial spirit to find compelling news stories on one's own, without having to be assigned

Be able to write compelling news stories when assigned

Pursue and interview newsmakers

Be able to rewrite news found in other news sources in an expedited manner

Those interested should contact WND here. Please include résumé and links to several published articles.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!