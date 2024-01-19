World Economic Forum panelist breaks down how to crush 'bad content' sources

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

A chief at an international nonprofit providing “support” to news organizations shared insights on how to crush so-called “bad” sources of information at the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference on Thursday.

Internews President and CEO Jeanne Bourgault outlined a strategy for demonetizing sources of so-called inaccurate content by crafting lists to guide advertisers on where to spend their money during the “Defending Truth” panel. Organizations such as Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and Check My Ads have put this demonetization method into practice, consistently focusing their efforts on diminishing ad revenue for conservative sources.

TRENDING: Feds using anti-terror money for propaganda attacking Trump

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Disinformation makes money and we need to follow that money and we need to work with particularly the global advertising industry,” Bourgault stated. “A lot of those dollars go to pretty bad content. So you can work really hard on exclusion lists or inclusion lists just to really try to … focus their ad dollars toward the good news and information. The accurate and relevant news and information.”

GDI is a United Kingdom-based nonprofit that has confidential “exclusion lists” it sells to online advertising firms in order to demonetize content, according to the Washington Examiner. The blacklists are private but GDI publicizes its “Disinformation Risk Assessment” that gives conservative news outlets like The New York Post high risk scores and liberal news outlets such as The New York Times low risk scores.

Is the WEF determined to control all the news content globally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Check My Ads, an organization that works to demonetize conservatives, targeted outlets such as Human Events and The Post Millennial and right-wing media figures like Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk for demonetization.

2023 has been a year of monumental changes in the global information landscape; Internews has been at the forefront of these transitions. Our 2023 Impact Update explores some of our most exciting initiatives & work, all thanks to you! Check it out: https://t.co/P9u5nwZbNZ. pic.twitter.com/NSfGvsKolu — Internews (@Internews) December 14, 2023

Echoing a Tuesday panelist at Davos, Bourgault lamented how there are “not enough trust and safety people” at social media platforms. Center for Democracy and Technology CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens also called on Big Tech to increase its online election censorship “investments,” expressing concerns over multiple companies downsizing employees dedicated to content moderation.

Internews did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: For America's ruling elites, nothing is more precious, wonderful and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. It's irrelevant that the events didn't come remotely close to constituting an actual "insurrection," or that both police and over 200 undercover FBI assets provoked the riot – which Tucker Carlson calls a "set-up." Yet Vice President Kamala Harris still insists the minor riot was just as horrific as the 9/11 terror attacks and Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

WHY are the elites doing this?

It's not just because convicting, imprisoning, torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of Trump supporters is meant to terrify and intimidate millions of Americans into submission. And it's not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in over 30 states are absurdly trying to keep Trump off their state's election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment's prohibition against anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from holding elective office.

It's because the elites' destruction of America is so rapid, horrendous and obvious that they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or lose power at the next election. But that doesn't mean just calling conservatives and Christians "racists," "white supremacists," "radical extremists" and "domestic terrorists" as they do continually. They know much more is needed.

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic disturbance since the Civil War, the left actually LOVES the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda? Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today's power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today's ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS' SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!