'WTF': Top rapper slams state's decision to give illegals health care

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Rapper 50 Cent denounced the state of California’s decision to provide illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded health care in an Instagram post Wednesday.

California expanded health care coverage under the state program known as Medi-Cal to roughly 700,000 illegal immigrants between the ages of 26 and 49 on Jan. 1. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson expressed concerns with the burden on American taxpayers and veterans needing health care.

TRENDING: Trump: Dems to hold 2024 'free-for-all' to replace 'scoundrel' Biden

“I don’t understand this, this is going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax’s payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this sh**. WTF,” Jackson wrote, asking the MSNBC anchor to contact him.

Federal authorities recorded more than 2 million encounters of migrants crossing the southern border illegally in fiscal year 2023 and more than 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2015 allowing illegal migrant children to qualify for Medi-Cal. Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the coverage in 2019 for illegal immigrants ages 19 to 25.

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office told ABC News of the latest expansion. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”

Jackson has previously weighed in on political issues. In October, the rapper called out President Joe Biden for vacationing during multiple global conflicts.

In response to Los Angeles’ previous decision to institute zero-bail policies for a slew of offenses, Jackson said “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there.”

Melber didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!