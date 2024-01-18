Xi Jinping's inward turn to 'China First' nationalism

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

The president of China, Xi Jinping, has surprised the West with his blunt style and immense ambition on behalf of his nation. With his disciplined smile, he has since 2019 sternly ordered China to focus on domestic matters, high-quality development, being less preoccupied with Western trade, giving priority to social stability, the eradication of poverty and the strengthening of national unity. China's 2023 GDP growth rate is at an encouraging 5.2 %.

When the globalist-led West focuses on removing national borders and weakening the nation states to benefit the globalist transnational agenda, Xi turns the opposite direction: He strengthens China as a nation state, its specific civilization and values, yet all the while keeps the flow of international trade.

President Xi has in some sense moved on past Deng Xiaoping, who under Communist banners so brilliantly opened China to capitalist international commerce. Deng modernized China and turned this closed country toward the West. The shift in economic model led to millions rising out of poverty and the highly impressive Chinese manufacturing machine demonstrating to the world its ground-breaking excellence. Today almost everything is made in China: Its excellent quality products, high tech, medicines, almost any product available one internet click away.

Commenting on the Chinese tradition of strong leaders who often became great emperors in history, columnist Howard W. French, a professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, writes: "In Chinese history, long-term emperors have been far more common than rules-bound leaders."

In an article at Foreign Policy, he takes a look at China's past in order to comprehend the rapid rise of Xi Jinping "to a power status much like his Communist predecessor Mao Zedong."

Yet, how often do you read illuminating articles that objectively try to explain the power structures in China and how the system has changed under Xi?

China's political system is growing ever more closed and secretive. Hardly any valuable explanations are sifting through the ironclad National People's Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), held every five years. The new focus on domestic development rather than the internationally outward leaning economic strategy was outlined at the CCP in 2019, a few months before COVID-19 hit.

Mark that Xi proclaimed in his Dec. 31, 2019, speech that 2020 would be a year of milestone significance for China, with a nationalist vision for China's leadership, among other topics. When COVID hit in 2020 and world trade closed down, China was already focusing full force on inland matters.

Decades of globalist trade has skyrocketed China's economy. The rise of the Western billionaire elite is a product of this trend, with its monopoly global corporations that reside safely in tax havens with no requirements of redistribution of wealth. Yet, the effect has still been millions of lost American jobs outsourced to China and cheaper-labor countries, and a suffering Western middle and lower class.

If China is on a chilling mission to destroy America, as suggested by economic trade expert Curtis Ellis in his book, ">Pandemonium," Xi has picked remarkably good timing, precisely as the United States is embroidered in civil strife and self-destructive drug abuse, with the massive loss of national values and traditions. Chinese-owned TikTok really helps the downward slope.

At the height of this crisis is when Xi Jinping ordered a domestic focus on the nation of China, as if to leave the U.S. to its self-destructive suicide. His speeches address Chinese rural poverty, focusing on lifting the living standards for the lower classes in China, on beautifying the homeland, on morality, the Chinese family values and the need for national unity.

He speaks about unity, setting aside differences, not voicing every concern or criticism toward the state, but rather to unite as a Chinese people. He points to the importance of heritage, civility, politeness and generosity.

It is obvious that President Xi does not want the type of rowdy, rude, respectless crowds and criminal gangs roaming the streets as we now see happening in woke Western cities, rampant with its disorder and illegal immigrants. So he stops it with a harsh hand.

"It is the soul of the military to obey the command of the party without compromise; it is the top priority for the military to be able to fight and win battles," said China's president in 2012, after taking power.

While Western politicians are eagerly fighting to keep their political positions and financial gain for another term, collectivist China views history in 50-year, long-term planning spans. These are vastly different approaches to the political game and define much deeper underlying geopolitical currents.

