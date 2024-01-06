YIKES: Half of 1 state's abortion businesses failed health inspections

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Recent reporting from PA Family reveals that half of all abortion facilities in Pennsylvania failed a state health inspection in 2023, which may put the majority of women receiving an elective abortion in the state at risk. It appears that little has been learned in the state in the 10 years since Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell was sent to prison after his “house of horrors” was exposed.

According to the report, nine of the state’s abortion businesses received infractions: Allentown Women’s Center, Philadelphia Women’s Center, Planned Parenthood Lancaster, Planned Parenthood Norristown, Planned Parenthood Philadelphia (Comly Rd.), Planned Parenthood Philadelphia (Locust St.), Planned Parenthood Reading, Planned Parenthood Wilkes Barre, and Planned Parenthood York. The health inspection results were provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The infractions among the facilities were wide-ranging. A broad summary provided by PA Family includes:

Failure “to have a sanitary environment for storage of human pathology waste… measuring cup lined with an unsealed red bag was used to collect human pathology waste throughout the day. Further interview confirmed the facility failed to bag, seal, and freeze or package the human pathological waste in formalin and securely store it until it was picked up by the waste hauler.”

A facility using ketamine as a general anesthetic.

Failure to document informed consent for minors

Failure to document abortionist credentialing

“…no measures in place to prevent cross-contamination between the clinical sink and the area utilized for decontamination and processing of surgical instruments.”

Biohazard bags found in a freezer

In 2023, lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House passed legislation that would protect law-breaking abortionists, while Governor Josh Shapiro ended long-standing funding for the state’s pregnancy resource centers. The state also launched a pro-abortion website that tells women where to get an abortion and how to pay for it — but fails to mention any of the dangers they may encounter, such as sub-par health standards.

Pennsylvania is the very same state that — under pro-choice Republican governor Tom Ridge — allowed abortionist Kermit Gosnell to fly under the radar for decades due to a lack of proper inspections or accountability for abortionists. Gosnell was finally caught on unrelated charges — and the conditions of his Philadelphia “house of horrors” shocked authorities, while the abortion-friendly media attempted to keep the public ignorant of Gosnell’s trial and the evidence exposed there.

Former employees testified that babies were often born alive during abortions in his long-uninspected facility, where cats roamed freely and urinated and defecated on carpets, and jars of severed baby feet lined shelves.

When children accidentally made it out of the womb alive, Gosnell would “snip” their spinal cords using surgical scissors, a process witnessed by employees.

He was eventually convicted of murdering three born-alive infants and of manslaughter in the death of patient Karnamaya Mongar due to an in-clinic drug overdose.

Of course, Gosnell was not alone, and not an outlier, as some have claimed.

“These abortion facilities that profit from women’s elective abortions (and are supplemented with millions of tax dollars), continue to fail health inspections – putting the life safety of women at risk, not to mention their unborn babies,” said Dan Bartkowiak with PA Family Institute.

“Gov. Shapiro’s administration claims abortion ‘remains safe’ in Pennsylvania, but not only is abortion unsafe for the unborn baby being aborted or for women facing complications from their abortion and post-abortion trauma, it’s unsafe for women when half of PA’s abortion facilities are failing health inspections,” added Bartkowiak.

