Yikes: Unfortunate sign placement for Jill Biden during high school visit

(RED STATE) – When President Joe Biden's Handler-in-Chief Jill Biden isn't pretending to be president herself, as she did during a recent "Morning Joe" interview where she talked about all the things she (not Joe) allegedly had to do to "right" the country, she's making a complete fool out of herself doing things like comparing Hispanic Americans to breakfast tacos at panderfests.

But sometimes cringe moments involving the First Lady are beyond her control, which is what happened during a trip Mrs. Biden took to Utah this week that was done partly to "celebrate educators" and partly to campaign for Joe Biden's reelection.

One stop she made Tuesday was at a West Valley City (just outside of Salt Lake City) high school, where she discussed the importance of educator well-being. The name of the school was ... Hunter High School, and while the signs on display all around Jill Biden during her stop there read "Hunter High School," some of the photos and videos didn't capture the "School" part.

