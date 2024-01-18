'Zombie' retracted papers continue to infect future research, scholars warn

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Scientific research requires updated and accurate information – but retracted papers still find their way into scholarship, according to several experts who also provided ways to fix this problem.

Information scientist Jodi Schneider calls these papers “zombie studies,” because though they appeared dead, they continue to live on, infecting research in the future.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Research publications are retracted for many reasons – plagiarism, fraud, and honest error to name a few,” Schneider, a professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, wrote in an email to The College Fix.

TRENDING: Team DeSantis outraged: Accuses news networks of election interference

Read the full story ›