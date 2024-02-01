A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 dead, up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade, police say

'This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we'll remember for some time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:24pm
(Video screenshot)

(AP) -- One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, the city’s police chief said.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

Graves said two people had been taken into custody and has heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t confirm that.

