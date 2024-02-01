1 dead, up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade, police say

(AP) -- One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, the city’s police chief said.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

Graves said two people had been taken into custody and has heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t confirm that.

