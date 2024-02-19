1968's 'Romeo & Juliet' stars file new suit over underage nude scene

(FOX NEWS) -- The stars of 1968’s "Romeo & Juliet," Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, have filed a new lawsuit against Paramount Pictures and the Criterion Collection over the home release of the film.

The new filing seeks "preliminary and permanent injunction that the Digital Release not be distributed with the Digital Photos included."

The "Digital Photos" refer to images taken during the filming of "Romeo & Juliet" by director Franco Zeffirelli that featured both actors nude while underage that are included in the 2023 release "had been digitally enhanced such that, unlike the Original Work, the Digital Release depicted their private areas in such high detail that the gratuitous display was lewd and lascivious and demeaning to them."

