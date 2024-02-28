A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldGOOD NEWS!

300,000-member church to plant 40 more megachurches: What's its secret?

'Preaching the pure Word of God is what attracts people, and practicing the Word of God is what keeps people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:31pm

(Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Calvary Temple is India's largest church with more than 300,000 members. Now, it's on a mission to build 40 more megachurches in the next 10 years.

Most roads in Hyderabad on Sundays lead to Calvary Temple. Shortly after 4 a.m., side streets around the church here are already jammed.

As church volunteers coordinate traffic, shuttle buses, auto rickshaws, and motorcycles ferry thousands of people, all trying to get here two hours ahead of Calvary's first of five services that begin at 6 a.m.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







