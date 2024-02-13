725 churches join Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' for special needs young people

(CBN NEWS) -- Thousands of people around the world honored young adults and teens with special needs and disabilities for the 10th annual "Night to Shine."

The event was created by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2015 to share the love of God in a practical way.

Some people may ask, why do you do all this for Night to Shine? Why go through all this effort for just one night? It’s so much more than one night a year. Please take a few minutes to read and share if you agree ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n8njkM5rU2 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 11, 2024

"We believe in Jesus as our greatest example, our how, and the answer. He loved us enough to give everything so that we could be reconciled with Him, and as Jesus accomplished His mission to save us from sin and separation from God, He also saved us for the mission of spreading the Gospel and loving people," Tim Tebow explained on X.

