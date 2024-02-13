A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
725 churches join Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' for special needs young people

'God's royalty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:21pm
(Courtesy Tim Tebow Foundation)

(CBN NEWS) -- Thousands of people around the world honored young adults and teens with special needs and disabilities for the 10th annual "Night to Shine."

The event was created by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2015 to share the love of God in a practical way.

"We believe in Jesus as our greatest example, our how, and the answer. He loved us enough to give everything so that we could be reconciled with Him, and as Jesus accomplished His mission to save us from sin and separation from God, He also saved us for the mission of spreading the Gospel and loving people," Tim Tebow explained on X.

WND News Services
