Over 8,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in 2023, watchdog estimates

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Over 8,000 Christians were reportedly killed in Nigeria in 2023 amid a rise in attacks, abductions and killings in recent years, according to estimates included in a report released this week by a civil society organization.

The Anambra-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), an organization headed by Christian criminologist Emeka Umeagbalasi that has been very critical of the Nigerian government, reports that at least 8,222 Christians were killed across Nigeria from January 2023 to January 2024.

The organization relies on what it deems to be credible media reports, government accounts, reports from international rights groups and eyewitness accounts to compile statistical data.

