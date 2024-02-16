A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Over 8,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in 2023, watchdog estimates

Rise in attacks, abductions, killings in recent years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:34pm
Fulani herdsman attack Christians in Nigeria

Fulani herdsman attack Christians in Nigeria

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Over 8,000 Christians were reportedly killed in Nigeria in 2023 amid a rise in attacks, abductions and killings in recent years, according to estimates included in a report released this week by a civil society organization.

The Anambra-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), an organization headed by Christian criminologist Emeka Umeagbalasi that has been very critical of the Nigerian government, reports that at least 8,222 Christians were killed across Nigeria from January 2023 to January 2024.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organization relies on what it deems to be credible media reports, government accounts, reports from international rights groups and eyewitness accounts to compile statistical data.

TRENDING: Hillary gal pal Huma Abedin reveals she's dating George Soros' playboy son Alex Soros

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Over 8,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in 2023, watchdog estimates
Major European nation becomes 1st orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage
Social media cries 'racism' when country music station says 'We don't play Beyoncé'
Woman wakes up at crematorium after family assumed she was dead
National Geographic names drag queen as 'Traveler of the Year'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×