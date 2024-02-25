A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Absolute disgrace': U.S. House speaker slams Biden policy on 'settlements'

'The Jewish people have a historic and legal right to live in the land of Israel, the biblical heartland'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2024 at 12:32pm
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. (Video screenshot)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Saturday slammed as an “absolute disgrace” the Biden administration’s decision to reverse the “Pompeo doctrine,” which held that Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria were not necessarily illegal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Israel’s approval of 3,000 new housing units in Judea—announced after one Israeli was killed and six wounded in a Palestinian terrorist attack near Jerusalem—was “inconsistent with international law.”

“The Jewish people have a historic and legal right to live in the land of Israel including in Judea and Samaria—the biblical heartland,” tweeted Johnson. “It is an absolute disgrace the Biden administration would issue this decision, especially as Israel fights terrorists on multiple fronts that seek Israel’s destruction and as more than 130 hostages remain in Gaza.

