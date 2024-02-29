A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Adam Sandler admits Taylor Swift makes him nervous

'I don't want to blow it for my kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:55pm
(E! NEWS) -- Adam Sandler just filled in the blank space when it comes to who has left him starstruck.

In fact, the Happy Gilmore star recently shared that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities that have left him speechless, simply, due to the fact that his daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, are such big fans of her.

"Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little f***king jumpy," Adam told Conan O'Brien on a Feb. 26 episode of his Needs A Friend podcast, while discussing stars who mean a lot to them. "I don't want to blow it for my kids—I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

