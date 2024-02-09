A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AI accurately predicts psychosis well before it even occurs

Classifier has 85 percent accuracy rate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) – Artificial intelligence may soon be able to predict if someone is going to suffer from psychosis before it ever happens. Researchers have developed a machine learning classifier that uses MRI scans to distinguish between healthy individuals and those at high risk for psychotic episodes.

This tool was created using scans from over 2,000 people across 21 international locations, with approximately half of these participants previously identified as clinically “high risk” for developing psychosis. The classifier has an 85-percent accuracy rate in distinguishing individuals not at risk from those who later experienced overt psychotic symptoms. When applied to new data, its accuracy stood at 73 percent.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This advancement could be instrumental in clinical settings, where early intervention in psychosis, typically marked by delusions, hallucinations, or disorganized thinking, is associated with better recovery outcomes. Psychosis can stem from various triggers, including illness, trauma, substance use, or genetic predisposition, but it remains treatable with most individuals recovering fully.

TRENDING: U.S. to recognize 'Palestine'? Don't reward evil behavior

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AI accurately predicts psychosis well before it even occurs
CDC warns of rapidly spreading fungal infection with 60% kill rate
Members of Congress demand medical examiner preserve 5 bodies of late-term aborted babies
Dems fail America's youth as dozens of schools in 2 states have NO kids proficient in math
Education crisis: America's continuing battle against the 'Act of War'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×