Al-Qaida training camps that produced 9/11 back in business!

Back before 9/11, the Islamist terrorists in al-Qaida used training camps across the Middle East and Afghanistan to prepare men for those suicide missions that ultimately cost nearly 3,000 innocent lives.

Those camps often were eliminated when the U.S. military went to that underdeveloped region of the world and stamped out terrorists on sight.

Now, however, under Joe Biden's policies, they're back in business.

It's not the only blame that Biden is given for terror there. When he abruptly jerked American soldiers out of Afghanistan, the move cost dozens of American lives, an unknown number of lives of allies who had been working with the U.S., and an estimated $80 billion in military goods that went directly to the Taliban, an al-Qaida ally that took over Afghanistan by eliminating the elected government right away.

TRENDING: Pro-Palestinian protester punches cop after crashing Dem senator's fundraiser

Some of those weapons have been tracked now to other terror groups that target the U.S. and its military personnel.

It is a report from Just the News that explains multiple reports have confirmed the "lasting consequences of President Joe Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan and his administration’s dealings with the Taliban ever since."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It cited the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team report that revealed al-Qaida "has reconstituted as many as eight training camps and five religious training schools known as madrassas on Afghan soil under the Taliban’s rule while also increasing its propaganda operations and recruitment."

Does terror thrive when Democrats are in power? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The documents charge that al-Qaida continues its presence in Afghanistan under Taliban "patronage."

That "patronage" perhaps could be considered to include some of the billions of dollars the Biden administration has dispatched to Afghanistan's recognized government, a terror group.

Just the News said the funding has gone through the United Nations and various global charities.

It was John Sopko, U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who revealed about the same time that the U.S. has contributed all but about $300 million of the $2.9 billion that has been turned over to the Taliban since the troop withdrawal several years ago.

"The U.S. is the largest international donor, having provided about $2.6 billion in funding for the U.N., other PIOs, and NGOs operating in Afghanistan since August 2021," Sopko's report said. "More than $1.7 billion of that funding came from State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support humanitarian activities."

"America is the biggest funder of this thing. So the United States taxpayer is disproportionately on the hook paying for these activities," warned former Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates, in the report.

Congress has been less than pleased with Biden's failures in Afghanistan.

"This administration has a history of giving money to terrorist organizations, abandoning $80 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan so the Taliban can run around with our M4s and our Blackhawks, and all of our equipment. They have an American last agenda," warned Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., during an interview on "Just the News, No Noise" television.

The Taliban claims there's no al-Qaida presence in Afghanistan, but the statement is contradicted by U.S. intelligence sources, the report said.

For one thing, al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed by U.S. drones in 2022, was living inside a Taliban cabinet member's home at the time.

"Al-Qaida was reported to have established up to eight new training camps in Afghanistan, including four in Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan and Uruzgan Provinces, with a new base to stockpile weaponry in the Panjshir Valley," was confirmed by the reports.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!