A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ScandalsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

American city declares itself LGBT sanctuary

City council members passed the 'Safe Haven' ordinance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:42pm
Demonstration in Columbia, Missouri

Demonstration in Columbia, Missouri

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – The city of Columbia, Missouri, has declared itself a sanctuary for LGBTQ residents. Columbia City Council members passed the ‘LGBTQ Safe Haven’ ordinance in a 6 to 1 vote.

The sanctuary city ordinance includes language “referencing potential future state laws barring bathroom access for transgender individuals or public drag performances,” Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Columbia City Council members passed an ordinance by a vote of 6 to 1 that ensured LGBTQ individuals, families, and establishments felt safe within the community,” KRCG 13 reporter Mark Slavit wrote.

TRENDING: An unaccountable military made in Biden's image?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







American city declares itself LGBT sanctuary
Blue city somehow finds a way to make catching criminals even harder
University police won't bring charges against Riley Gaines' attackers
Left-wing dark money network quietly added a new arm to move millions in anonymous funds
Republicans demand full Senate impeachment trial for Mayorkas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×