American city declares itself LGBT sanctuary

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – The city of Columbia, Missouri, has declared itself a sanctuary for LGBTQ residents. Columbia City Council members passed the ‘LGBTQ Safe Haven’ ordinance in a 6 to 1 vote.
The sanctuary city ordinance includes language “referencing potential future state laws barring bathroom access for transgender individuals or public drag performances,” Columbia Daily Tribune reports.
“Columbia City Council members passed an ordinance by a vote of 6 to 1 that ensured LGBTQ individuals, families, and establishments felt safe within the community,” KRCG 13 reporter Mark Slavit wrote.
