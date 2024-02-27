By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Immigration is now the top concern among Americans as President Joe Biden’s administration continues to see record amounts of illegal border crossings, a Tuesday poll from Gallup found.

The issue was previously ranked second at 20%, behind only “government” at 21%, in Gallup’s January survey. Americans now say immigration is top of mind at 28%, followed by 20% who chose “government” and 12% who tapped the “economy in general,” according to the poll.

TRENDING: How a D.C. courtroom used the hockey stick trial to kill off science

Border Patrol encountered over 176,000 migrants last month — a record number of illegal crossings at the southern border for any January to date. In fiscal year 2024, the agency has documented over 753,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border, according to federal data.

Laura Ingraham says Joe Biden has 'blood on his hands' for Americans killed because of his open border insanity. pic.twitter.com/18bkuZnzrh — WND News (@worldnetdaily) February 27, 2024

The Biden administration oversaw record illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border in both fiscal year 2022 and 2023, with over 2.2 million and 2 million encounters, respectively, federal data shows.

Is immigration your top concern at the present time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The surge of illegal migrants prompted the Republican-led House of Representatives to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Feb. 13 over his handling of the crisis.

Migrant Accused Of Killing US Nursing Student Entered Country Illegally, Released By Authorities https://t.co/j3se0Z4lrZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2024

Immigration continues to be a problem for Biden as he heads toward a likely rematch with former President Donald Trump, whose polling numbers are stronger on the issue. Another Gallup survey released Feb. 14 found that Biden’s detractors largely cited “illegal immigration/open borders” as their main reason for disapproval.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s death has sparked fresh outrage with the Biden administration’s handling of the issue, as her alleged killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was an illegal immigrant with a criminal history from Venezuela released into the county during the president’s tenure.

Other issues that saw a jump from January include “poverty/hunger/homelessness,” “race relations/racism,” “federal budget deficit,” “foreign policy/foreign aid/focus overseas” and healthcare, according to the poll. Inflation and “unifying the country” each saw a two-point drop, while concern over “crime/violence” and “elections/election reform/democracy” declined by one point, respectively.

Americans expressed the same amount of concern over the “lack of respect for each other,” “ethical/moral/religious decline” and “judicial system/courts/laws,” the poll found.

Gallup surveyed 1,016 American adults nationwide between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Neither the White House nor Biden campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!