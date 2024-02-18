A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
America's oldest gun-maker shuts massive factory, leaving entire families jobless

Historic village that made weapons for 200 years is 'losing its soul'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 11:49am

(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A historic New York village faces 'losing its soul' after the nation's oldest gunmaker, Remington, announced plans to shut its massive firearms factory next month - leaving entire families without work.

Eliphalet Remington forged his first rifle barrel in the village of Ilion in 1816 and over the next two centuries, his business grew into a one million square feet factory with thousands of employees.

But in December, the current Remington owners, RemArms, revealed it was moving operations to gun-friendly Georgia, and making 270 people redundant.

Read the full story ›

