Ancient Roman military base uncovered in Israel

(JNS) -- Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a Roman legionary base in northern Israel dating back 1,800 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

The excavation, at the foot of Tel Megiddo, sheds light on the military presence and infrastructure of the Legio VI Ferrata (Iron Legion), according to the IAA.

Tel Megiddo, also known simply as Megiddo, occupies a strategic position overlooking the Jezreel Valley, a key crossroads of ancient trade routes connecting Egypt and Mesopotamia. Its history spans thousands of years, making Tel Megiddo one of the most extensively excavated sites in the region.

Read the full story ›