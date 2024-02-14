A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ancient Roman military base uncovered in Israel

Served as a permanent hub for over 5,000 soldiers for more than 180 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:58am
The Israel Antiquities Authority excavation at Megiddo. (Photo by Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority)

(JNS) -- Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a Roman legionary base in northern Israel dating back 1,800 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

The excavation, at the foot of Tel Megiddo, sheds light on the military presence and infrastructure of the Legio VI Ferrata (Iron Legion), according to the IAA.

Tel Megiddo, also known simply as Megiddo, occupies a strategic position overlooking the Jezreel Valley, a key crossroads of ancient trade routes connecting Egypt and Mesopotamia. Its history spans thousands of years, making Tel Megiddo one of the most extensively excavated sites in the region.

