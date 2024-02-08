A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-Semitic incidents in January rise astronomical amount globally from previous year

Researchers find an average rate of 15.1 events a day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024 at 8:05pm
A man blows a shofar on May 23, 2022, outside the WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has released its monthly report of antisemitic incidents, finding 468 running across a spectrum of actions and motives.

Comparing last month’s total to January 2023, CAM reports an increase of 171%, making a daily average of 15.1.

The largest share of the incidents (65.3%) were Israel-related with 16.25% as expressions of “classical” antisemitism; 8.97% as Islamist in motivation; and the rest as Holocaust denial, minimization, distortion or unattributable categories.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







