AOC, Cori Bush accused of defending Hamas 'rapist monsters' over victims

(BREITBART) – Far-left “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) are facing backlash after posting a “twisted” attack against the pro-Israel American Public Affairs Committee in Israel (AIPAC) for raising awareness of Hamas’s brutal sexual crimes and warning that a ceasefire with the terror group would keep the “rapist monsters” in power.

On Wednesday, Israel released an initial report into sexual violence committed by Hamas during the unprecedented October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — which resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken, of which nearly 130 remain in Gaza. The vast majority of victims were civilians and included dozens of American citizens.

In response, AIPAC argued that a “ceasefire now keeps these rapist monsters armed and in power in Gaza.” Within hours of the post, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) appeared to come to the terrorist group’s defense while assuming a victim stance.

