A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel PoliticsTHE SWAMP

AOC, Cori Bush accused of defending Hamas 'rapist monsters' over victims

Slammed for 'twisted' attack on AIPAC

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:50pm

(BREITBART) – Far-left “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) are facing backlash after posting a “twisted” attack against the pro-Israel American Public Affairs Committee in Israel (AIPAC) for raising awareness of Hamas’s brutal sexual crimes and warning that a ceasefire with the terror group would keep the “rapist monsters” in power.

On Wednesday, Israel released an initial report into sexual violence committed by Hamas during the unprecedented October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — which resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken, of which nearly 130 remain in Gaza. The vast majority of victims were civilians and included dozens of American citizens.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In response, AIPAC argued that a “ceasefire now keeps these rapist monsters armed and in power in Gaza.” Within hours of the post, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) appeared to come to the terrorist group’s defense while assuming a victim stance.

TRENDING: 'DENIED': State's anti-gun censorship effort backfires in court

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC, Cori Bush accused of defending Hamas 'rapist monsters' over victims
Muslim-heavy swing-stage voters blast Biden over Israel support
Officials told Biden's EPA their aggressive green power plant scheme has serious flaws
Trailing by double digits, Nikki Haley makes final plea for votes in her home state
Gender studies researcher says it's 'racist' to want female-only spaces
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×