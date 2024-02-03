A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Art galleries hit with anti-Israel graffiti, daubed with red paint

Some gallery owners have controversially chosen to keep the attacks secret

Published February 3, 2024 at 4:57pm
Published February 3, 2024 at 4:57pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A slew of art galleries across New York City have been hit with anti-Israel graffiti and daubed with red paint — yet some gallery owners have controversially chosen to keep the attacks secret.

Insiders are divided on whether to dismiss the perpetrators as a nuisance and ignore them, or decry what they see as rank antisemitism. Some gallery owners say that they don’t want to lend credibility to the vandals by publicizing the attacks, and still others say that as artists, it would be hypocritical to repress expression.

The galleries range from small hipster operations on the Lower East Side with no obvious ties to Middle Eastern politics to a grand Fifth Avenue institution headed by a prominent Jewish leader.

