Who is behind 'He Gets Us' Jesus ads? What to know about charity funding Super Bowl spot

(SPORTING NEWS) -- There is no better opportunity for advertisers than the Super Bowl, which is watched by an average of more than 100 million Americans each year.
Naturally, the price of running a commercial during the game is enormous. A 30-second ad is estimated to cost about $7 million for Super Bowl 58, on top of the money it takes to create what are often elaborate commercials designed to grab headlines.
Viewers who watched Super Bowl 57 took note of a commercial with this tagline: "He Gets Us." This year, the ad campaign will have two separate commercials run during the CBS broadcast.
