A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Who is behind 'He Gets Us' Jesus ads? What to know about charity funding Super Bowl spot

'We hope to remind everyone, including ourselves, that His teachings are a warm embrace, not a cold shoulder'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 4:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Video screenshot)

(SPORTING NEWS) -- There is no better opportunity for advertisers than the Super Bowl, which is watched by an average of more than 100 million Americans each year.

Naturally, the price of running a commercial during the game is enormous. A 30-second ad is estimated to cost about $7 million for Super Bowl 58, on top of the money it takes to create what are often elaborate commercials designed to grab headlines.

Viewers who watched Super Bowl 57 took note of a commercial with this tagline: "He Gets Us." This year, the ad campaign will have two separate commercials run during the CBS broadcast.

TRENDING: Dems allow in world's criminals, taxpayers provide hotel & meals

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Who is behind 'He Gets Us' Jesus ads? What to know about charity funding Super Bowl spot
WATCH: 'Holy Spirit, take over': 49ers' Brock Purdy shares how he prays during a game
Killer laws: Nearly 20 states weigh legislation to make assisted suicide legal
'No science behind that': Top comic 'passionately checkmates 'bleak' worldview within atheism
Law catches up with YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×