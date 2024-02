(JNS) -- During an unannounced visit to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Manhattan, near Rockefeller Plaza, U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about when a ceasefire in Gaza might start.

“I hope by the end of the weekend,” Biden said, per the pool report.

“My national security advisor tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet,” Biden said. “My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire.”

