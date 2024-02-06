Biden rips anti-Arab hate after Wall Street Journal calls Michigan city 'jihad capital'

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday denounced anti-Arab rhetoric in response to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece targeting Dearborn, Michigan, that the city’s mayor had called “bigoted” and “Islamophobic.”

The piece, published in the WSJ on Friday with the headline “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s Jihad Capital,” suggested that the city’s residents, including religious leaders and politicians, supported Palestinian Islamist terrorist group Hamas and extremism.

The column drew outrage from Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, as well as several US lawmakers and rights advocates from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

