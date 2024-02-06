A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden rips anti-Arab hate after Wall Street Journal calls Michigan city 'jihad capital'

Says it's wrong to blame 'a group of people based on the words of a small few

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2024 at 10:02pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating National Small Business Week, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday denounced anti-Arab rhetoric in response to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece targeting Dearborn, Michigan, that the city’s mayor had called “bigoted” and “Islamophobic.”

The piece, published in the WSJ on Friday with the headline “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s Jihad Capital,” suggested that the city’s residents, including religious leaders and politicians, supported Palestinian Islamist terrorist group Hamas and extremism.

The column drew outrage from Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, as well as several US lawmakers and rights advocates from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
