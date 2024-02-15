A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF

Biden's dream of commanding prices to fall clashes with reality

Even his most powerful urging could not tame inflationary monster he created

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:11pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating National Small Business Week, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating National Small Business Week, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – And then, on the 6th Sunday of the year, which was also the Sunday of the Super Bowl, Joe did raise his mighty fist and command the prices to fall; and they fell.

For he was the president, and this is how thou dost manage an economy. But alas, it was only a dream. Joe awakened to a world of 18% cumulative inflation, 33% food inflation, and shrinking product sizes. Even his most powerful urging could not tame the inflationary monster he, himself had created.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

President Biden recently told companies to stop shrinking their products. His words were as effective as they were when he demanded gas stations lower their prices two years ago, or when he ordered companies to fight inflation by cutting costs but not cutting salaries.

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson: 'It's self destruction, it's insane'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Veterans Affairs 'equity plan' touts 1% increase in contracts to 'disadvantaged' businesses
Biden's dream of commanding prices to fall clashes with reality
Video shows climate protesters throwing pink powder on case holding U.S. Constitution
Migrant gang-rape of child in European nation prompts CNN to worry about 'far right'
Intel raises concern over Russia's new nuclear weapon capabilities
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×