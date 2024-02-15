Biden's dream of commanding prices to fall clashes with reality

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – And then, on the 6th Sunday of the year, which was also the Sunday of the Super Bowl, Joe did raise his mighty fist and command the prices to fall; and they fell.

For he was the president, and this is how thou dost manage an economy. But alas, it was only a dream. Joe awakened to a world of 18% cumulative inflation, 33% food inflation, and shrinking product sizes. Even his most powerful urging could not tame the inflationary monster he, himself had created.

President Biden recently told companies to stop shrinking their products. His words were as effective as they were when he demanded gas stations lower their prices two years ago, or when he ordered companies to fight inflation by cutting costs but not cutting salaries.

