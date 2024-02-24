'Palestinians are not Hamas': Biden's post on social media draws response from some notable figures

(JERUSALEM POST) – Conversations on Gazan support and involvement with Hamas have also grown exponentially over the past few weeks, due to the imminent, but unclear ground operation expected to happen in Rafah.

"The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas," said US President Biden in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"I won't mince words. The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. In fact, they're also suffering as a result of Hamas' terrorism. We need to be clear-eyed about that reality," said the president in his full post.

