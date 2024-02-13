A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill Maher slams Hollywood liberals who vowed to leave U.S. under Trump but are 'still here'

'Lots of people today are entitled whiners who have no perspective and no idea how good they have it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:49pm
Bill Maher (Video screenshot)

Bill Maher

(FOX NEWS) -- "Real Time" host Bill Maher called out fellow Hollywood liberals for their previous vow to leave the country under President Trump but are "still here."

In his closing monologue on Friday, Maher bashed Americans who complain about living in the U.S., beginning with politicians like a progressive state representative candidate in New Hampshire who posted on social media saying "I need to get the f*** out of this country" and former President Trump who said he "could've been relaxing in… the south of France" instead of running for president.

"Again, I'm confused by this political message: Vote for me because I hate it here," Maher quipped. "Now, does America have big problems? Yes. I've often cited the ‘America sucks’ list. Things like being 54th in the world in infant mortality behind Cuba, 19th and literacy behind Russia, 72nd in female representation in government behind Iraq, a lot of work to do here. And is it possible for a country to lose itself so much that leaving it is justified? Yes, but we're not there yet. Not by a long shot. And we don't need quitters. We need people who will stay and fix it."

Read the full story ›

×