'Bizarre': Watch police threaten to arrest more Christian street preachers

(CBN NEWS) -- In what has seemingly become a normal occurrence in the United Kingdom, a member of London's Metropolitan Police force threatened to arrest Christian street preachers who were accused by a bystander of making "homophobic" comments.

The bizarre incident was captured on a nine-minute video in which the unnamed Christians protest their innocence.

British police are advising Christian preachers to leave or they will be arrested because they could "cause harassment, alarm and distress", which is a "criminal offence". What do you think? pic.twitter.com/WiB5RBSF84 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 13, 2024

TRENDING: 1 dead, up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade, police say

The video shows five police officers threatening to arrest the evangelists who were preaching outside a west London shopping center after someone complained to them about alleged homophobic comments, according to The Daily Mail.

Read the full story ›