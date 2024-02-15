A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Bizarre': Watch police threaten to arrest more Christian street preachers

'If you're making members of the public feel harassment, alarm or distress, it's a criminal offense'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 8:26pm
(CBN NEWS) -- In what has seemingly become a normal occurrence in the United Kingdom, a member of London's Metropolitan Police force threatened to arrest Christian street preachers who were accused by a bystander of making "homophobic" comments.

The bizarre incident was captured on a nine-minute video in which the unnamed Christians protest their innocence.

The video shows five police officers threatening to arrest the evangelists who were preaching outside a west London shopping center after someone complained to them about alleged homophobic comments, according to The Daily Mail.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







