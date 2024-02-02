Black puppeteer sues after being accused of 'blackface' during Black History Month

A black puppeteer is suing after he was accused of violating a social agenda standard and using a "blackface" puppet.

"Blackface," wherever it was originally found, was common during the days of comedians and minstrel shows in America.

It's when a character assumes the physical identity of a black, no matter the circumstances.

Under today's "diversity, equity and inclusion" agendas that are roiling American standards, it is a violation of the worst sort.

TRENDING: Dad sues school over daughter's secret gender transition

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But the case at hand has some unusual characteristics.

A report from Politichicks explains that for years Franck Sylvestre has performed.

But this year he was canceled for Black History Month and he's suing the Red Coalition which berated him and made him a target.

Are the social justice standards getting ridiculous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Sylvestre was born in France to parents from the French West Indies, he moved to Montreal and began putting on his own productions which combined music, slam poetry, dance and, this is where he got into trouble, puppetry," the report said.

"While Sylvestre’s previous black history month shows had gone without a hitch, he began presenting 'L'incroyable secret de Barbe Noire' or 'The Incredible Secret of Blackbeard,' meant for children, in which he acts out the part of a boy from his island home who on hearing a story from his grandfather discovers a treasure chest with gold from Cortez, of the famed pirate himself (while wearing a pink mask and wielding a wooden pirate sword), and a puppet," it continued.

Politichicks explained, "Sylvestre’s family had originated from Martinique, once the haunt of Blackbeard, and his shows had incorporated stories and legends from the West Indies. The puppet, named Max, is supposed to be a caricature of himself who steps into the story. Making lookalike and caricature puppets is common enough in puppetry, but the rules are different for Sylvestre and his face."

The puppet is black.

So the activists in Red Coalition condemned his sponsors for tolerating "a clearly racist children's play featuring a grotesque blackface puppet."

The group charged his show was "totally not acceptable."

Sylvestre said the puppet actually is a representation of himself, and his artistic license allows him to utilize a variety of comedic tools.

But a government agency in the Montreal area gave in to the pressure group and canceled his show.

So he's going to court, seeking damages for defamation, from the chief of the Red Coalition.

The report noted, "Sylvestre’s lawsuit mentions that Babineau had smeared him by derisively calling him a 'bon noir' or 'good black' and suggesting that he enables white supremacy."

The report added, "Sylvestre sees this as an issue of artistic freedom, but it’s also a question of who decides what’s racist. We used to associate racism with unthinking prejudice, but the response of Canada’s professional anti-racism class was filled with unthinking prejudice. On seeing Sylvestre’s caricature puppet of himself they immediately reacted with some very racist prejudices."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!