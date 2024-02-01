Blue city declares 90-day state of emergency over fentanyl crisis

(ZEROHEDGE) – Portland, Oregon has declared a 90-day state of emergency over an ongoing fentanyl crisis, just three years after decriminalizing possession of all drugs.

State, county and city officials declared the 'tri-government' fentanyl emergency following recommendations by the governor-established Portland Central City Task Force late last year. As part of the response, the city, state and county will work together to 'tackle the crisis,' which will include the establishment of a "command center" in the central city to coordinate efforts and "refocus existing resources."

Fentanyl addicts who interact with first responders in downtown Portland over the next 90 days will be triaged in this new command center.

