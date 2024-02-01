Blue city roasted on social media for passing resolution supporting Gaza ceasefire

Harold Hutchison

The city of Chicago was roasted on social media after the City Council voted in favor of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday.

Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago cast the tiebreaking vote in favor of the resolution, Breakthrough News reported; Johnson previously called for a ceasefire in Gaza on Jan. 24.The news prompted celebrities and Republican politicians to roast the city, saying the council should have sought to address violence in the city instead.

“Maybe think about having a ceasefire on the steeets of Chicago [sic], first?” actor Matthew Marsden posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Maybe think about having a ceasefire on the streets of chicago, first? https://t.co/Kq9jpmTQS6 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 1, 2024

“You should call for a ceasefire in your city,” talk show host Ben Shapiro posted.

Republican political figures also joined in taking aim at Chicago, which has some of the highest murder rates in the United States.

“Maybe Chicago city council and mayor think they’ll have better results in Gaza than calling for a ceasefire on the violent streets of Chicago,” retired Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke posted on X. “Both will be ignored however. These people are dopes. @IDF #StandWithIsrael”

Maybe Chicago city council and mayor think they’ll have better results in Gaza than calling for a ceasefire on the violent streets of Chicago. Both will be ignored however. These people are dopes.@IDF #StandWithIsrael https://t.co/sz6wiLU5K5 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 1, 2024

“Chicago officials should worry about a ceasefire in their own city instead of in Israel,” former Republican Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin posted.

Others directed more biting commentary toward city officials over the resolution.

“The pro-Hamas mayor of Chicago and his pro-Hamas union activists have spent more time lobbying in favor of a second Holocaust than stopping crime in Chicago,” Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, posted. “For them, it’s yes to a ceasefire to save Hamas, but no to a ceasefire to save the Windy City.”

This Chicago “cease fire” is NOT about the neighborhoods of Chicago, where the streets run red with the blood of young black men. No, this “cease fire” is about Gaza, thousands of miles away from our real problems, in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/HhUkCDiMLn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 31, 2024

The radical terrorist group Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages.

“This Chicago ‘cease fire’ is NOT about the neighborhoods of Chicago, where the streets run red with the blood of young black men,” Steve Cortes posted. “No, this ‘cease fire’ is about Gaza, thousands of miles away from our real problems, in Chicago.”

Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

