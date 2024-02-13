BMW i3 owner confronted with $71,000 bill to replace EV battery

(CARBUZZ) -- The BMW i3 was killed off in 2021 but remains popular on the secondhand market, where huge potential bills lurk: one owner was quoted a whopping $71,208.27 for a new battery pack for their 2015 i3 REx.

Not only is that more than the car itself, but it surpasses the value of a brand-new BMW i5 eDrive40. It's no secret that replacing the battery on an electric vehicle is expensive, but this figure seems excessive - even by BMW standards. We have seen some replacement estimates cost around the $16,000 mark.

After posting the obscene quote on Reddit, several i3 owners shared the excessive quotes they received, with one presented with a bill for $30,000.

Read the full story ›