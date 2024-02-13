A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions MoneyWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

BMW i3 owner confronted with $71,000 bill to replace EV battery

That's more than the cost of a brand-new i5 sedan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 11:13am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
BMW i3 (Courtesy BMW)

BMW i3 (Courtesy BMW)

(CARBUZZ) -- The BMW i3 was killed off in 2021 but remains popular on the secondhand market, where huge potential bills lurk: one owner was quoted a whopping $71,208.27 for a new battery pack for their 2015 i3 REx.

Not only is that more than the car itself, but it surpasses the value of a brand-new BMW i5 eDrive40. It's no secret that replacing the battery on an electric vehicle is expensive, but this figure seems excessive - even by BMW standards. We have seen some replacement estimates cost around the $16,000 mark.

After posting the obscene quote on Reddit, several i3 owners shared the excessive quotes they received, with one presented with a bill for $30,000.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







BMW i3 owner confronted with $71,000 bill to replace EV battery
'Lousy month': CNBC host breaks down where rising prices are squeezing Americans
'No one should have died': Neighbors say Joel Osteen church shooter should've been 'handled years ago'
'A huge blow': Decline in white recruits fueling military's worst-ever recruiting crisis
'I love allah': Feds nab illegal immigrant on terror watchlist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×