Your brain learns more from people you like, study reveals

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you’re trying to learn something new, it might help if the information comes from someone you really like or admire. The human brain is “programmed” to retain knowledge when it comes from someone we favor, according to neuroscientists in Sweden. Conversely, we are less likely to learn something new when the information comes from people we dislike.

Like a computer that needs updates to better protect its hardware, the human brain uses memory to learn from new experiences and improve its existing library of knowledge. This information helps draw new conclusions about the world and even make assumptions about situations where people lack direct experience.

“Making such inferences is adaptive and helpful. But of course, there’s a risk that our brain draws incorrect conclusions or remembers selectively,” says Inês Bramão, an associate professor of psychology at Lund University, in a media release.

