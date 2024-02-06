'Bring them home': Pop star wears huge ribbon to Grammys in support of Israeli hostages

(FAITHWIRE) -- Pop singer Montana Tucker used her influence on the red carpet at the Grammys Sunday to shine a light on the Israelis still held hostage by the Hamas terrorist group.

Montana Tucker at the #GRAMMYs last night. Thank you Montana for standing in solidarity with the hostages and their families and for making sure the world hears their cry. #BringThemAllHomeNow 🎗️ pic.twitter.com/PcTE91X24h — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) February 5, 2024

The “Sunday Funday” singer wore a Star of David necklace as well as a large yellow ribbon on the front of her dress emblazoned with the phrase, “Bring them home,” referring to the Hamas hostages held in Gaza.

“Thank you, Montana, for standing in solidarity with the hostages and their families and for making sure the world hears their cry,” read a post shared on Israel’s official X account.

