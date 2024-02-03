Canada halts assisted suicide program for mentally ill due to lack of doctors

(FOX NEWS) – Canada has delayed the extension of its assisted suicide program to people suffering solely from mental illness, health officials announced Monday.

Canada offers medically assisted death to terminally and chronically ill people, but the plan to extend the program to people with mental illnesses has divided Canadians, the New York Times reported. Some critics attribute the problem to a lack of adequate psychiatric care in the country.

The controversial policy would allow anyone in Canada with an incurable medical condition to apply for assisted suicide, even if the disease is not terminal, which makes the law one of the most liberal assisted suicide programs in the world.

